Feb 25 Viacom Inc's Nickelodeon
unveiled on Wednesday a paid streaming service for children
called Noggin that will launch on March 5 for $5.99 a month.
The mobile subscription service will be available for Apple
Inc's iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.
Aimed at pre-school aged children, the advertising-free app
will feature shows such as Blue's Clues, Little Bear and Miss
Spider's Sunny Patch Friends. It will also include music and
educational videos.
Noggin serves as a complement to the Nick Jr. app, which
features live streaming video as well as on-demand episodes that
are available with a paid-TV subscription.
Nickelodeon said it is in discussions with pay-TV
distributors about offering Noggin as a premium complement to
its authenticated subscribers.
