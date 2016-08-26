(Adds details of settlement, context)
By Jessica Toonkel
Aug 26 Viacom Inc affirmed its support
for Brad Grey as head of its Paramount Pictures movie studio in
a statement Friday.
The company said that its vice chair, Shari Redstone, the
Viacom board and its new interim CEO Thomas Dooley believe the
studio's leadership "can return Paramount to success."
The statement comes amid speculation within the industry
that Viacom may replace Grey on the heels of a shakeup at the
media company, which owns Paramount, Nickelodeon and Comedy
Central.
On Saturday, Viacom announced a settlement with controlling
shareholder Sumner Redstone, by which its Viacom CEO Philippe
Dauman had been replaced by his longtime right-hand man, Chief
Operating Officer Thomas Dooley. Dooley will be interim CEO
until Sept. 30, the end of Viacom's fiscal year.
Under the settlement, Dauman will stay on as non-executive
chairman through Sept. 13 and be allowed to present to the
Viacom board his plan to sell a 49-percent stake in Paramount
Pictures.
As Reuters first reported in July, Chinese real estate and
entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has held talks
with Viacom about acquiring the Paramount stake.
Since the settlement was announced, industry insiders have
been speculating that Viacom may decide to replace Grey as head
of Paramount.
The settlement marked the end of a legal battle between
Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams over their removal
by Sumner Redstone from the Sumner M. Redstone National
Amusements Inc Trust in May.
