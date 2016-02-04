Feb 4 Viacom Inc Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman is expected to take over the role of executive
chairman from Sumner Redstone, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.
Dauman will take over the role despite objections from
Redstone's daughter and Vice Chairman Shari Redstone, CNBC
tweeted. (bit.ly/1PCCV12)
Billionaire Redstone, 92 and in poor health, resigned as
executive chairman of CBS Corp on Wednesday and is
widely expected to step down from his role in Viacom.
Shari Redstone, 60, had said that both companies needed an
"independent voice" as chair who was not involved in her
family's personal matters or on her father's trust. That
excluded herself and fellow trust member Dauman.
Viacom was not immediately available for comment.
