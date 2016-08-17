Aug 16 Settlement talks between Viacom Inc
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman and controlling
shareholder Sumner Redstone have resumed after weeks of stops
and starts, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Settlement terms discussed include allowing Dauman to
present to the board his plan to sell a stake in Paramount
Pictures in exchange for his exit, according to two other
sources, who requested anonymity because negotiations are
confidential.
Dauman would be replaced by Viacom Chief Operating Officer
Tom Dooley on an interim basis, the sources said, confirming
earlier media reports.
A settlement would end litigation in Delaware and
Massachusetts over the battle for control over 93-year-old
Redstone's $40 billion media empire. Dauman's exit would be
welcome news to Viacom shareholders who have hoped for change at
the top of the company, whose ratings and advertising revenue
have fallen sharply.
Under Dauman, shares of the parent of cable networks MTV and
Comedy Central have tumbled more than 40 percent over the last
two years.
On Tuesday evening, The LA Times reported that settlement
talks had accelerated. The Wall Street Journal, citing people
familiar with the situation, reported that one sticking point
was when directors would leave Viacom's board.
Representatives for Viacom and National Amusements Inc,
Redstone's privately held movie theater company, declined to
comment.
Redstone in May removed Dauman and board member George
Abrams from Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Inc Trust,
which would control Viacom and CBS Corp when the
billionaire dies or is incapacitated.
In June, Redstone took steps to remove Dauman, Frederic
Salerno and three other directors from Viacom's board.
Dauman and Salerno, who claim that Redstone is being
manipulated by his daughter Shari Redstone, contested their
removals in separate lawsuits in Massachusetts and Delaware. She
has denied those charges.
A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone declined to comment.
Dauman's employment contract runs through the end of 2018.
Under the terms of the agreement, he is eligible to receive up
to $72 million in cash if he is terminated without cause or he
resigns "with good reason," according to regulatory filings by
the company. He could potentially receive nearly $90 million in
severance, according to compensation consultant Equilar.
A Massachusetts judge has set a Sept. 19 trial date for the
litigation over Dauman's removal from Redstone's trust while
Salerno's case is scheduled for trial in October.
