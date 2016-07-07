Mario Gabelli speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Summit in New York, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Mario Gabelli, Viacom Inc's second-largest holder of voting shares behind Sumner Redstone, said on Thursday that CEO Philippe Dauman can do nothing to save his job because he can't win his battle with the Redstone family over control of the media company.

The billionaire investor's comments to Reuters mark the first time he has said Dauman is out of options and will have to leave the company. Gabelli previously said he would give Dauman six months to turn the company around.

"He has to leave," Gabelli said in the interview. "It's a matter of when, not if."

Dauman contends in court documents that he believes that Redstone is being manipulated by his daughter, Shari Redstone, and through a Viacom spokesman said "The truth about Mr. Redstone’s wishes remain very much in dispute.”

A spokesman for 93-year old Redstone declined to comment.

