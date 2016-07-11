(Adds attorney comment on appeal, Viacom share price)
LOS ANGELES, July 11 An ex-girlfriend of media
mogul Sumner Redstone will not be granted a new trial over her
lawsuit that challenged the 93-year-old's mental competence, a
California judge said in a tentative ruling on Monday.
Former companion Manuela Herzer argued that recent
developments surrounding Viacom Inc, one of the media
companies that Redstone controls, provided new evidence to
support her claim that the billionaire mogul was being
manipulated.
"There are no grounds for a new trial under the facts
presented," Judge David Cowan wrote in a tentative ruling.
California judges often issue tentative rulings, which are
then finalized after a hearing with few major changes.
Viacom shares dropped 1.8 percent in afternoon trading to
$44.37 on Nasdaq.
In a lawsuit filed last year, Herzer had challenged her
removal as Redstone's designated healthcare agent in October
2015. In May, Cowan dismissed Herzer's case after one day of
testimony.
Less than two weeks later, Redstone removed Viacom Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman and another board member from the
trust that will control Viacom and CBS Corp after
Redstone dies or is declared incapacitated, according to
Redstone's spokesman.
Judge Cowan noted that Redstone, in a videotaped deposition
presented at Herzer's original trial in May, "has vehemently
indicated he does not want her in his life."
"The proceeding is not reasonably necessary to protect
Redstone's interests as a patient," Cowan wrote.
Herzer's attorneys will appeal the dismissal of her lawsuit,
lawyer Pierce O'Donnell told reporters on Monday. O'Donnell said
he would file the appeal within a day or two and ask to have it
expedited.
Herzer and Dauman have argued in court documents that
Redstone suffers from diminished mental competency and is a
victim of undue influence exerted by his daughter, Shari. She
denies that allegation, saying her father makes his own
decisions. Redstone's attorneys also say the mogul is fully
aware of his actions.
Dauman is challenging his removal from the trust in separate
litigation in Delaware. Fred Salerno, Viacom's lead independent
director, also has filed suit in Delaware to challenge the
removal of Viacom board members in June.
