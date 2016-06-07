(Repeats to additional subsribers, no changes to headline or
By Jessica Toonkel
CANTON, Mass., June 7 The battle over control of
Sumner Redstone's $40 billion media empire moved to a
Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday, where a state judge is
mulling whether to move up the date of a trial questioning the
93-year-old's mental competence.
Probate and Family Court Judge George Phelan did not set a
date for a trial over Redstone's removal of Viacom Inc
CEO Philippe Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams from
the seven-person trust that will control Redstone's majority
ownership of media companies Viacom and CBS Corp when he
dies or is deemed incapacitated.
Phelan said he expected to hold a hearing on Redstone's
lawyers' expected motion to dismiss the case by the end of June.
A quick resolution did not seem likely. "I have a lot to
digest," said Phelan.
It is not the first time Redstone's mental competence has
been challenged in court. A lawsuit brought by his former
girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, claiming Redstone was "a living
ghost," was thrown out by a Los Angeles judge last month.
However, Dauman's more recent suit goes further, claiming
that Redstone suffers from dementia, impaired cognition, a
slowness of mental processing, a loss of memory, apathy and
depression.
Redstone holds 80 percent of the voting shares in Viacom and
CBS through his National Amusements Inc holding company. The
outcome of the court case, and who ends up with control over the
trust, will have wide-ranging implications for Viacom and CBS
shareholders and could result in changes at the top of both
companies, possibly through mergers and acquisitions.
After a 2-1/2-hour court hearing on Tuesday in
Massachusetts, the state where Redstone's trust was originated,
Phelan said he may or may not decide on Dauman and Abrams'
motion for an expedited trial before he receives a formal motion
for dismissal from Redstone's lawyers. They have opposed that
motion and plan to ask for the case to be thrown out.
Redstone's lawyers already have told the court the trial
should be moved to California, where Redstone now lives.
