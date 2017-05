June 23 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams asked a Massachusetts court on Thursday to require an immediate medical exam of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone.

In a filing with the Norfolk Probate and Family Court, Dauman and Abrams also asked for a court order requiring the 93-year-old Redstone to provide medical records relating to his mental condition for the past six years. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)