By Jessica Toonkel and Dan Levine
July 28 A Massachusetts judge on Thursday
rejected Sumner Redstone's bid to quickly end a case that will
likely determine the future of the media mogul's holdings and
set an October trial date, marking a victory for Viacom Inc
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman.
The issue is whether the 93-year-old Redstone knew what he
was doing when he removed Dauman and Viacom board member George
Abrams in May from the seven-person trust that will control his
majority ownership of Viacom and CBS Corp when he dies
or is incapacitated.
Dauman and Abrams filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts, where
the trust was established, contesting their removal from the
trust and from the board of National Amusements Inc, Redstone's
privately-held movie theater company, through which he owns 80
percent of the voting shares of CBS Corp and Viacom.
Judge George Phelan of Norfolk County Probate and Family
Court in Canton, Massachusetts, rejected Redstone's motion to
dismiss and ruled that the case should proceed in Massachusetts.
Redstone's lawyers had asked that the case be moved to a
California court.
The judge's decision to keep the case in Massachusetts could
help Dauman's case, or give him more leverage to negotiate a
settlement.
California law mandates that any evidence of mental
incompetence be tied to the specific issue being contested.
Massachusetts does not have such a strict requirement, and
allows a judge to evaluate a person's overall ability to manage
their affairs, lawyers have told Reuters..
While Phelan allowed Dauman's lawyers to examine medical
records relating to Redstone, the judge rejected Dauman's
request for an immediate mental examination of Redstone. The
judge requested that Redstone's medical records from January 1,
2015 to July 28, 2016 be provided by August 15.
In a statement, a spokesman for Abrams and Dauman applauded
Phelan's decision because it acknowledged "the need for a speedy
trial," and "prompt access to medical records."
Mike Lawrence, a spokesman for Redstone, said he looks
forward to "exposing this specious and malicious attack" in
court. The decision to remove Dauman and Abrams will stand
regardless of the outcome, Lawrence said, because a majority of
trustees ratified it.
The outcome of the Massachusetts court case, and who ends up
with control over the trust, will have wide-ranging implications
for Viacom and CBS shareholders and could result in changes at
the top of both companies, possibly through mergers and
acquisitions.
Abrams and Dauman claim Redstone suffers from dementia,
impaired cognition, a slowness of mental processing, a loss of
memory, apathy, depression and has been manipulated by his
daughter, Shari.
In a June court filing, Redstone called it "offensive and
untrue" to suggest that he was being unduly influenced.
A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone declined to comment.
The outcome of the Massachusetts case also has implications
for Viacom's board. Redstone and National Amusements moved to
oust five of Viacom's directors last month, including Dauman and
lead independent director Frederic Salerno, asking a court in
Delaware - where Viacom is incorporated - to rule that the
changes were valid.
That same day, Salerno fired back with his own lawsuit
challenging the removal.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday in Delaware.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Dan Levine; editing by Alan
Crosby, Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)