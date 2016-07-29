(Adds comments from judge, Viacom and National Amusements
reaction, background)
By Tom Hals and Jessica Toonkel
July 29 A Delaware judge on Friday ruled that
Sumner Redstone's lawyers must defend in a trial his move to
oust five directors from Viacom Inc's board and
suggested that he wants to get a better picture of the
93-year-old media mogul's mental capacity.
Judge Andre Bouchard proposed Oct. 17 for the beginning of
the trial.
In June, Redstone, through his National Amusements Inc
holding company, removed five of Viacom's directors, including
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, from the company's board.
National Amusements owns 80 percent of voting shares of
Viacom and CBS Corp. The move was the latest in the
wrangling for control of the media mogul's $40 billion media
empire, amid questions over whether Redstone is making his own
decisions or is even of sound enough mind to do so.
When they made the move, Redstone and National Amusements
sought the approval of the Court of Chancery in Delaware, where
Viacom is incorporated. Viacom's lead independent director,
Frederic Salerno, filed a lawsuit in the same court seeking to
block the move, and the ruling on Friday denied a motion to
dismiss Salerno's case.
In Friday's hearing, the judge said he expected the parties
to discuss the possible role of an independent medical
examination of Sumner Redstone, but cautioned they were dealing
with "issues of human dignity."
"My focus will be whether a 90-year-old man in a rapidly
declining state of health had the mental health and capacity to
make the decisions attributed to him," said Bouchard.
Bouchard said discovery could begin immediately and expected
medical records to be made available to Salerno.
The judge also said he expected the parties to coordinate
with a similar case in Massachusetts involving the governance of
National Amusements and Redstone's competence.
That case, also scheduled to go to trial in October, centers
on whether Redstone knew what he was doing when in May he
removed Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams from the
seven-person trust that will control Redstone's holdings when he
dies or is incapacitated.
The trust, officially called the Sumner M. Redstone National
Amusements Inc Trust, owns about 80 percent of National
Amusements.
In a statement, a representative for Viacom applauded the
judge's ruling. "We look forward to revealing the truth as we
prepare for trial in both Massachusetts and Delaware in
October," Viacom said in the statement.
"Today's ruling does not constitute a judgment on the merits
of this case," a spokeswoman for National Amusements said in a
statement. "National Amusements exercised its indisputable
rights as Viacom's majority shareholder to make changes to
Viacom's board."
After their removal from the trust, Dauman and Abrams
claimed in a lawsuit in the Massachusetts court that Redstone
suffers from dementia, impaired cognition, a slowness of mental
processing, a loss of memory, apathy, depression and has been
manipulated by his daughter, Shari Redstone. Sumner Redstone has
denied that in court filings.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)