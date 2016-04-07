(Adds detail on repercussions of the trial, updates stock
prices)
By Jessica Toonkel and Lisa Richwine
April 7 Lawyers acting for Sumner Redstone have
reached a preliminary settlement with an ex-girlfriend over a
lawsuit that challenged the 92-year-old media mogul's mental
competency, a person familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
The settlement may avoid further embarrassment for the
ailing Redstone and his family as more details from the case
were made public. A trial also would have brought to light
details about the former girlfriend that would have come out in
depositions, according to a separate source.
But the settlement also avoids a trial and verdict that
would have provided investors some clarity about Redstone's
health and the future of the two media companies he controls,
Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, after he dies.
Under the settlement, a local, neutral third party will
oversee the day-to-day care of Redstone, according to the
sources, who asked to remain anonymous because they are not
permitted to speak to the media.
Other details of the settlement could not be determined.
A judge is expected to review it for approval by the end of this
week.
Redstone's attorneys were not immediately available to
comment. The lawyer for the ex-girlfriend who brought the
lawsuit, Manuela Herzer, declined to comment.
Herzer was challenging her removal last year as Redstone's
health-care agent in favor of Viacom Chief Executive Philippe
Dauman, saying Redstone was not mentally competent to make that
decision.
In the lawsuit, she declared that Redstone was a "living
ghost." Redstone's attorneys argued he was fully aware of his
actions. Herzer had been set to inherit $70 million before
Redstone, a multi-billionaire, changed his estate plan in
October, according to court documents.
Earlier this week, Redstone gave his daughter, Shari
Redstone, authority over the health-care directive, along with a
friend of the family, replacing Dauman and Viacom's chief
operating officer, Thomas Dooley, according to one of the
sources.
Dauman said last month at the Viacom annual shareholder
meeting in Miami that he did not choose to be Redstone's
health-care agent..
Redstone, who turns 93 next month, has not appeared at an
annual shareholder meeting or spoken on investor calls for
Viacom or CBS since 2014. In February, he stepped down as
executive chair of both CBS and Viacom.
CBS shares were down 2.3 percent on Thursday, while Viacom
shares were down almost 3 percent. Viacom's stock is down more
than 16 percent since the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 25.
Activist investor Eric Jackson, who has called for
management changes at Viacom, said he was disappointed about the
likely settlement because it meant continuing uncertainty.
If Redstone had been found incompetent by a judge, it could
have triggered a seven-person trust, which includes Shari
Redstone and Dauman, to take over his controlling stake in CBS
and Viacom.
"If there had been a trial and he was declared mentally
incompetent, that could have at least forced change at the top
of Viacom," Jackson said. "With a settlement, it's conceivable
that we could continue with the status quo even if he is
incapacitated, and shareholders will never know."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby and Leslie Adler)