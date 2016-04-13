BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
April 13 Attorneys for Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend have renewed a request for a deposition of the 92-year-old media mogul as part of litigation over his mental capacity, according to court filings made on Wednesday.
Lawyers representing Redstone and his ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, who filed the lawsuit in November last year, reached a preliminary settlement last week but those talks have hit an impasse.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally