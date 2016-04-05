UPDATE 1-Exports, consumers and construction drive German growth surge
* Good news for Merkel as election nears (Adds more data, analysts)
April 5 Representatives of Viacom Inc Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone are in settlement talks related to a lawsuit challenging the 92-year-old media mogul's mental competency, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The litigation has been suspended pending the settlement talks, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/25IYELM)
The case, brought by Redstone's ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, has raised questions about the billionaire businessman's role in decision-making at Viacom and CBS Corp, where he is the controlling shareholder. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Good news for Merkel as election nears (Adds more data, analysts)
LONDON, May 23 British police reopened London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday after earlier closing the area due to a suspect package.