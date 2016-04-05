April 5 Representatives of Viacom Inc Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone are in settlement talks related to a lawsuit challenging the 92-year-old media mogul's mental competency, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The litigation has been suspended pending the settlement talks, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/25IYELM)

The case, brought by Redstone's ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, has raised questions about the billionaire businessman's role in decision-making at Viacom and CBS Corp, where he is the controlling shareholder. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)