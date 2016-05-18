May 18 Viacom Inc's board voted on
Wednesday to stop paying 92-year-old controlling shareholder and
Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Viacom had cut the total pay of its billionaire chairman,
who also owns a majority stake in CBS, by 85 percent to
$2 million last year.
Redstone remains chairman emeritus, the Journal reported,
citing the person. (on.wsj.com/1TpcXzZ)
Redstone is embroiled in a legal battle with his former
girlfriend Manuela Herzer, who last week filed a new lawsuit
that threatens to keep salacious allegations about his lifestyle
alive.
Herzer filed the suit shortly after a California judge
tossed her case seeking to be reinstated as the person
designated to make his medical decisions if he was
incapacitated.
She had argued that Redstone was not mentally competent and
had been the victim of "undue influence" by people around him.
