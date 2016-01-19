(Repeating story first sent on Monday to additional
subscribers)
By Lisa Richwine and Dan Levine
Jan 18 Doctors Stephen Read and James Spar are
collaborators on a chapter of a forthcoming psychiatry textbook,
colleagues at UCLA's medical school and go-to court experts on
the evaluation of mental fitness in the elderly. In the 2014
fight over whether owner Donald Sterling was fit to decide the
fate of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, the two
psychiatrists agreed that he was not.
Now, in the high-stakes battle over the mental competence of
Viacom Inc Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone, the two
doctors are on opposite sides.
At issue in a Los Angeles County probate court is whether
the 92-year-old media mogul knew what he was doing when he
changed a document known as an advance healthcare directive,
removing ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer as his designated agent
and installing Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman.
Read, in a declaration filed on behalf of Herzer, says no;
Spar, hired by Redstone, says yes. Their opinions are playing to
at least two audiences: The judge who may make a legal
determination of the billionaire's mental state, as well as
investors, some of whom have questioned whether Redstone, who
owns about 80 percent of the voting shares of Viacom and CBS
, is a capable corporate steward.
The doctors declined to comment for this article.
That Read and Spar, two respected and similarly trained
specialists in geriatric psychiatry, could come to such
different views illustrates the intrinsic challenge in
evaluations of mental capacity, experts said.
Doctors' assessments can vary because they work from
different sources of information. In Redstone's case, Spar
examined Redstone several times in person, while Read based his
opinion on reports from Herzer and other witnesses.
Herzer asked the court to allow Read to examine Redstone in
person and her lawyers asked to depose Redstone. The judge
rejected the requests, citing Redstone's privacy and dignity;
Herzer has appealed.
ESCORTED OUT
The law requires the court to presume Redstone is competent,
putting the burden of proof on Herzer. The judge may use the
doctors' evaluations, as well as other testimony, to decide if
the case should proceed.
A variety of factors can affect the assessment of mental
capacity, such as the time of day, said Dr. Daniel Plotkin, an
expert in geriatric psychiatry who co-wrote a forthcoming
research paper with Spar. A person may appear perfectly capable
at one hour, only to seem befuddled later on, he said.
"It can be very difficult to determine," said Plotkin, who
has worked on hundreds of competency cases.
The Redstone controversy began last fall when Herzer was
thrown off his advance healthcare directive and escorted out of
his sprawling hilltop estate. She sued, contending the mogul was
in no position to make such decisions.
The suit focuses on Redstone's alleged mental decline and it
suggests that this may have made him susceptible to undue
influence.
It portrays Redstone as a "living ghost" who communicates in
grunts and is obsessed with having sex and with eating steak,
even though he is on a feeding tube and no longer able to chew
or even swallow his own saliva.
Redstone is no longer able to write, his signature "almost a
straight line, appearing as if someone moved the paper under his
pen," Read said in a court declaration.
"In my professional opinion," he wrote, "Mr. Redstone lacked
the mental capacity to make a change in his appointed health
care agent."
Redstone's lawyers declined to comment. In court filings,
they acknowledge Redstone has a speech problem but insist he
knew exactly what he was doing when he changed his healthcare
directive.
The company and CEO Dauman declined to comment for this
article, according to a Viacom spokesman.
Spar said in a supporting declaration that, based on his
evaluation on the day of the advance directive change, Redstone
"retained the capacity" to execute the document and that it
"appeared to reflect his own, authentic wishes, and not the
influence of his staff members, or anyone else."
Redstone's lawyers' say in the filings that the salacious
nature of Herzer's claims demonstrate her lack of concern for
Redstone's well being, and show she is out for personal gain.
Herzer's attorney, Pierce O'Donnell, said his client is
concerned only for Redstone's health.
"It's not about money," he said.
SCORES OF CASES
Redstone's advance healthcare directive makes his personal
physician, internist Richard Gold, responsible for gauging
whether he can manage his own care or whether his designated
agent should take over, court filings show.
Gold visits Redstone two or three times a week and said in a
court declaration that Redstone was getting "exceptional medical
and personal care" under the media executive's "own direction."
He declined to comment for this article.
Read and Spar have each been hired as experts in hundreds of
cases. Two years ago, Spar was a key witness in the suit over
the sale of the Clippers, testifying that Donald Sterling lacked
the mental capacity to override his wife Shelly's decision to
sell the team. Read, also hired by Shelly Sterling, backed Spar
up. The judge agreed and allowed the sale.
The ranks of geriatric psychiatrists are thin, and the
specialty is outmatched by burgeoning demand, said Dr. Gary
Small, who directs the geriatric psychiatry division at UCLA's
David Geffen School of Medicine, where both Read and Spar teach.
"There are not a lot of people around, so there are going to
be a few stars, and they are going to be called upon a lot," he
said.
Redstone's motion to dismiss Herzer's suit is set for
hearing on Feb. 8. Herzer's lawyers deposed Spar and Gold last
week.
O'Donnell, the lawyer for Herzer, said that Spar evaluated
Redstone at least four times: Twice in 2014, once last September
and again on the day in October when Redstone removed Herzer
from his healthcare directive.
"He's a very fine doctor but he's not infallible," said
O'Donnell, who hired Spar in the Sterling case. "We believe he
got it wrong here."
O'Donnell may try to demonstrate that Spar's last evaluation
of Redstone differed in some way from his previous exams, using
any variation to cast doubt on his opinion, said Keith A.
Davidson, a probate lawyer who teaches at Chapman University and
who is not involved in the case.
If the judge declines to dismiss, Herzer's lawyers could try
to force Redstone to submit to a deposition, putting pressure on
him to settle, Davidson said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Henderson and Lisa Girion)