Feb 26 Sumner Redstone's attorneys reiterated a
request for a California court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging
the media mogul's mental competency on Friday, describing the
suit's case as "factual spaghetti thrown at a wall."
The latest arguments, submitted to a Los Angeles state
court, come in the run-up to a crucial hearing on Monday where a
judge will consider whether to throw out the lawsuit filed by
Redstone's ex-girlfriend, Manuela Herzer.
Herzer argues that the 92-year old Redstone chose her to be
his health care agent last September, and was not competent when
he removed her the following month in favor of Viacom Inc
chief executive Philippe Dauman. Her lawsuit, filed in
November, portrayed Redstone a "living ghost" who could not make
his own decisions.
But Redstone's lawyers argue that the media mogul's
condition was no different in October than it was in September.
While he has trouble speaking, they said, he is mentally fit.
They also suggest a financial motive behind the case. Not
only did Redstone remove Herzer as health care agent, but he
also stripped about $70 million she was due to inherit,
according to court filings.
"Ms. Herzer puts herself first in this proceeding," they
wrote. Herzer has said she cares only about Redstone's
well-being, not money.
Viacom, and to a lesser extent CBS Corp, have come
under scrutiny because of Redstone's declining health, which was
highlighted by Herzer's lawsuit. Redstone gave up his roles as
executive chairman of Viacom and CBS earlier this month. He
still controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in both
companies.
A New York judge on Thursday refused to shield Dauman from
giving a deposition in Herzer's case.
In court filings last week Herzer reiterated conclusions
from a geriatric psychiatrist she hired, who found that the
media mogul lacked mental capacity.
Several portions of Redstone's filing on Friday were
redacted from public view, though he argued that the only
opinion which matters under the law is that of his own primary
care physician.
Redstone's personal physician, Richard Gold, and a geriatric
psychiatrist he hired, have told the court they believe the
mogul was competent to remove Herzer.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)