NEW YORK, June 9 Viacom Inc is still
looking to sell a minority stake in its Paramount film unit, but
objections from controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone have
slowed the process, CEO Philippe Dauman told investors on
Thursday.
A Paramount deal is expected to unlock $10 or more of value
per share of Viacom stock, the executive said.
Redstone's National Amusements Inc, which holds 80 percent
of Viacom voting shares, recently amended the bylaws of Viacom
to require unanimous approval from Viacom's board for any deal
related to Paramount Pictures.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)