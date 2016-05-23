May 23 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman filed a complaint Monday morning to stop Sumner Redstone from removing him and George Abrams from the media mogul's trust, Dauman and Abrams said in a statement Monday.

The seven-person trust will determine the fate of both Viacom and CBS Corp in the event of Redstone's incapacitation or death.

The legal complaint, which also includes directors of National Amusements, was filed Monday in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Probate and Family Court. It also seeks to invalidate the removal of Dauman and Abrams as directors of National Amusements, Redstone's privately-held movie theater company. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)