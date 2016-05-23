May 23 Viacom Inc Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman filed a complaint Monday morning to stop Sumner
Redstone from removing him and George Abrams from the media
mogul's trust, Dauman and Abrams said in a statement Monday.
The seven-person trust will determine the fate of both
Viacom and CBS Corp in the event of Redstone's
incapacitation or death.
The legal complaint, which also includes directors of
National Amusements, was filed Monday in the Commonwealth of
Massachusetts Probate and Family Court. It also seeks to
invalidate the removal of Dauman and Abrams as directors of
National Amusements, Redstone's privately-held movie theater
company.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)