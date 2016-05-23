May 23 Sumner Redstone has asked a Los Angeles Court for an order validating his removal of Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams from his trust and from the board of National Amusements Inc.

The petition for the order, which was filed Monday, states that under the trust agreement, Redstone can remove and replace trustees unless he is incapacitated. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)