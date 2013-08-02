Aug 2 Viacom Inc reported a 14 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday on strong advertising
and affiliate fees at its cable networks.
The company, which owns the cable networks MTV, Comedy
Central and the movie studio Paramount Pictures, also expanded
its share buyback program to $20 billion from $10 billion.
Total revenue for the quarter was $3.69 billion, compared
with analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted for special items including tax benefits, net
income rose 24 percent to $635 million, or $1.29 per share,
compared with the same quarter a year ago.