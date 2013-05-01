CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
May 1 Viacom Inc reported a 6 percent drop in revenue because of a weak slate of movies from its studio Paramount Pictures, but advertising revenue turned positive during the quarter.
The company said for the quarter that ended March 31, revenue was $3.14 billion, slightly lower than analysts' expectations of $3.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But its cable network properties, which include MTV and Nickelodeon, were climbing out of a slump as advertising revenue rose 2 percent in the United States.
Viacom has been struggling with a decline in TV ratings, which are the currency for commercials, that has been responsible for lower advertising sales. The more people watch a program, the higher the cost of the ad.
Last quarter, Viacom said ad revenue slipped 6 percent on weakness at Nickelodeon, its network that airs programming aimed at children.
Adjusted for special items, earnings per share were 96 cents, a penny ahead of expectations.
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.