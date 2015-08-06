* 3rd-qtr U.S. ad revenue down 9 pct
* Revenue $3.06 bln vs est. $3.22 bln
* Shares fall as much as 18 pct
By Anya George Tharakan
Aug 6 Viacom Inc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by lower
advertising revenue from its U.S. cable TV business as viewers
increasingly shift to online streaming services.
The results add to investor concerns over the U.S. cable
industry after disappointing numbers from Walt Disney,
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, Discovery Communications
Inc and Time Warner Inc this week.
Viacom's shares plunged as much as 18 percent to a near
four-year low on Thursday. Shares of Disney, Fox, Discovery and
Time Warner also fell for the second straight day.
Concerns over viewers cutting the cord on cable TV and
moving online increased on Tuesday when Disney lowered its
profit forecast for its cable business.
Viacom's advertising revenue fell 9 percent in its U.S.
cable business, the fourth straight quarter of decline.
The company has been hurt by lower Nielsen ratings for some
of its shows. Nielsen ratings, based on feedback from viewers,
have long been the metric advertisers use to negotiate TV ad
rates and make their decisions.
Viacom says that Nielsen ratings do not adequately reflect
its viewership as viewers are shifting to digital platforms such
as tablets and smartphones for their entertainment fix.
Revenue from Viacom's movie studio business, which includes
Paramount Pictures Corp, fell 44 percent to $479 million. The
company had benefited in the year-earlier quarter from the
release of its blockbuster "Transformers: Age of Extinction".
Viacom's movie slate for the fourth quarter includes
"Terminator: Genisys" and "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation",
which are expected to drive revenue.
Net profit from continuing operations attributable to Viacom
fell 3.3 percent to $591 million, or $1.47 per share, in the
third quarter ended June 30.
Excluding items, Viacom earned $1.47 per share.
Revenue fell 10.6 percent to $3.06 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.47 per share
and revenue of $3.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Viacom's shares were down 12.7 percent at $44.81 in late
morning trading on Thursday.
