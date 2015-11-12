Nov 12 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5 percent fall in
quarterly revenue on Thursday as a lack of hit movie releases in
the period hurt revenue from the company's films business.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Viacom
rose to $884 million, or $2.21 per share in the fourth quarter
ended Sept. 30 from $732 million, or $1.72 per share a year
earlier.
However, revenue declined to $3.79 billion from $3.99
billion.
