Nov 12 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday as a lack of hit movie releases in the period hurt revenue from the company's films business.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Viacom rose to $884 million, or $2.21 per share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $732 million, or $1.72 per share a year earlier.

However, revenue declined to $3.79 billion from $3.99 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)