April 28 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 2.5 percent decline
in quarterly revenue, weighed down by lower domestic advertising
revenue and a lack of hit movie releases at its Paramount film
studio.
The New York-based company's revenue fell to $3 billion in
the second quarter ended March 31, from $3.08 billion, a year
earlier.
Domestic advertising revenue fell 5 percent, marking the
seventh straight quarter of declines. The decline was worse than
the 3.2 percent fall analysts on average had expected, according
to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Net earnings attributable to Viacom was $303 million, or 76
per share, compared with a loss of $53 million, or 13 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)