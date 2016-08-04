Aug 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 1.6 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by higher license fees and theatrical
revenue at its movie business.
The net profit attributable to Viacom fell to $432 million,
or $1.09 per share, from $591 million, or $1.47 per share, a
year earlier.
The New York-based company's total revenue rose to $3.11
billion in the third quarter ended June 30, from $3.06 billion a
year earlier. Filmed Entertainment revenue rose 30 percent to
$621 million.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)