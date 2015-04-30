April 30 Viacom Inc reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower revenue from its filmed entertainment business and a decline in domestic advertising revenue due to weak ratings for its popular shows.

Net loss attributable to Viacom was $53 million, or 13 cents per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $502 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the owner of cable networks Comedy Central and movie studio Paramount Pictures Corp fell to $3.08 billion from $3.17 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)