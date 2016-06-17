(Adds statement from National Amusements; updates share price)
By Jessica Toonkel
June 17 Viacom Inc disclosed on Friday
it would foot the bill for embattled Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Dauman's legal fight against controlling shareholder
Sumner Redstone, even as Wall Street cheers the executive's
potential departure.
The disconnect demonstrates the complicated corporate
governance challenge Viacom's board is facing in the battle for
control of Redstone's $40 billion media empire, which includes
CBS Corp and Viacom, investors and corporate governance
experts said.
"I don't think it's appropriate to use shareholder money for
the suit," said Ben Strubel, a principal with Lancaster,
Pennsylvania-based wealth manager Strubel Investment Management,
which owns non-voting shares of Viacom. "I don't think it's
appropriate to use shareholder money towards his compensation
given the company's performance."
Viacom, which owns Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and
Paramount, has been struggling to turn around its ratings.
Reflecting some of that weakness, the company's stock is down
nearly 50 percent over the past two years.
On Friday, Viacom said its third-quarter profit would fall
well short of Wall Street expectations, citing a disappointing
domestic box office haul from its latest Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles movie and disruption stemming from all the controversy.
Viacom's stock has risen about 15 percent since May 20, when
Redstone removed Dauman and board member George Abrams from the
seven-person trust that will ultimately control Redstone's media
empire. About half of that rally came on Thursday when Redstone
ousted Dauman and four others from the Viacom board.
Viacom shares fell 1.4 percent to close at $44.42 on Friday.
If a judge affirms the new slate of directors, they have the
authority to overhaul Viacom management, which may include
Dauman. If he is removed, he could potentially receive nearly
$90 million in severance, according to compensation consultant
Equilar.
Still, Viacom's board, led by lead independent director Fred
Salerno, has argued that 93-year-old Redstone, who they believe
is being manipulated by his daughter Shari, is not the one
making decisions in the best interest of all shareholders.
"On the very day that Mr. Redstone's representatives acted
to remove Mr. Dauman and Mr. Abrams, they made it clear the
issue was about control of Viacom. It is clearly in the
interests of all of Viacom's stockholders that the Massachusetts
actions be pursued in order to preserve the independence of
Viacom's board."
The fight over control between Dauman and Redstone is
playing out in courtrooms in Delaware, Massachusetts and
California.
In a May 23 lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Dauman and
Abrams are contesting their removal from Redstone's family trust
and the board of National Amusements Inc, the holding company
for Redstone's voting shares. The trust will control Redstone's
stake after he dies or is declared mentally incompetent.
National Amusements, in a statement on Friday, said there
was "no justification" for Viacom's funding of the legal fight
against Sumner Redstone. "The need for strong, independent
oversight of Viacom could not be more apparent," the statement
said.
The fact that the company is funding a lawsuit from its CEO
against its controlling shareholder points to the complexities
of having a family run a multi-billion dollar company, said
corporate governance consultant Francis Byrd.
"It does appear to be unseemly but these are the sorts of
complications you find with a controlled company where the
family drama can easily bleed into the corporate operations,"
Byrd said.
Naveen Sarma, a credit analyst with Standard & Poor's, said
he would have preferred the board stay out of the power
struggle.
"We would rather they would have remained an observer but
they have chosen to take sides," he said. The ratings agency
last month lowered its corporate governance rating of Viacom
from satisfactory to fair, due to the uncertainty engulfing the
company.
Standard & Poor's is watching whether the power struggle
affects the company's operations, Sarma said.
The company itself now acknowledges that the legal drama is
hurting its bottom line.
On Friday, Viacom said its third-quarter earnings will miss
Wall Street estimates, marking the first time since October 2008
that it has put out such guidance.
The company cited the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and
a delay in completing an agreement with an unnamed streaming
video provider. It also blamed the latter on "the recent and
highly public governance controversy."
The media company also said it expects domestic ad sales to
decline about 4 percent in the third quarter ending June 30, an
improvement from last quarter's decline of 5 percent.
Viacom said it expects adjusted earnings of about $1.00 to
$1.05 per share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, were
expecting a profit of $1.38 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
