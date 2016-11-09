Nov 9 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 14.8 percent fall in
quarterly revenue, weighed down by lower domestic advertising
revenue and the absence of hit movie releases at its Paramount
film studio.
Net profit attributable to Viacom plunged to $254 million,
or 64 cents per share, in the company's fourth fiscal quarter
ended Sept. 30 from $884 million, or $2.21 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.
The company said its total revenue fell to $3.23 billion
from $3.79 billion a year earlier.
Domestic advertising revenue fell 8 percent, the ninth
consecutive quarterly decline. Analysts on average had expected
a 7.8 percent fall, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)