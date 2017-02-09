Feb 9 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5.39 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by improved theatrical revenue and
growth in domestic affiliate revenues.
However, net income attributable to Viacom fell to $396
million, or $1 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31,
from $449 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.32 billion from $3.15 billion.
The company also said it would focus its efforts on six
"flagship" brands: Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, Comedy Central,
BET and Paramount as part of a turnaround plan under new Chief
Executive Officer Bob Bakish.
