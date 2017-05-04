(Corrects to state Charter is moving Viacom's networks to its
most expensive tier)
* 2nd-qtr revenue $3.26 bln vs est. $3.02 bln
* Profit 79 cents/shr vs est. 59 cents
* Domestic ad sales fall 4 pct
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading
By Jessica Toonkel
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits
that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising
and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early
trading.
News that Charter Communications had re-tiered
five of Viacom's flagship networks to its most expensive
programming tier, which will likely result in lower affiliate
revenue for Viacom.
That news, which was detailed in a Deutsche Bank analyst
note published Thursday, along with the softening ad market,
resulted in Viacom's stock dropping as much as 10 percent
Thursday morning.
In mid-morning trading, Viacom's shares were down 3.3
percent at $37.97.
Deutsche Bank estimated the re-tiering will reduce affiliate
and advertising revenue by about 5 percent, mostly over a 3-year
period.
The New York-based media company reported a 4-percent drop
in domestic ad sales, in line with analysts' expectations,
according to FactSet.
Affiliate revenue — the fees that Viacom collects from
cable TV operators as well as Internet distributors — rose 2
percent to $1.16 billion in the quarter, reflecting higher
rates.
Revenue from Viacom's filmed entertainment business, which
houses the Paramount film studio, jumped 37 percent to $895
million in the company's second quarter ended March 31, breezing
past analysts' average estimate of $676.5 million, according to
financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
Viacom's revenue from Comedy Central, MTV and other media
networks, climbed 1 percent to $2.39 billion, helped by growth
in overseas markets.
The company in February said it would focus on six of its
brands as part of a turnaround plan orchestrated by Chief
Executive Bob Bakish, who took the helm in December. The brands
are: Paramount, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick
Jr.
Bakish has also said he is focused on improving relations
with Viacom's affiliates, and licensing less content to video
streaming companies like Netflix and Hulu.
Another key focus for Viacom is to turn around the business
at Paramount, following years of underperformance.
In March, the company hired movie industry veteran Jim
Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox's
film studio, as Paramount's new chief.
Net profit attributable to Viacom plunged 60 percent to $121
million, or 30 cents per share in the second quarter, partly
reflecting a $174 million charge related to restructuring.
Excluding one-time items, Viacom earned 79 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected 59 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Viacom's revenue rose 8.5 percent to $3.26 billion, beating
analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)