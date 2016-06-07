(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text.)
By Jessica Toonkel and Ross Kerber
June 7 Media investors are looking beyond the
legal battle between the Redstone family and Viacom Inc O>
CEO Philippe Dauman, speculating that a deal for the $18 billion
media conglomerate could be on the horizon.
Last month, Sumner Redstone, 93, the controlling shareholder
of Viacom and CBS Corp, changed key members of his
seven-person trust that will take over his majority voting stake
of CBS and Viacom when he dies or is deemed incapacitated, and
he signaled he may dismiss the Viacom board and Dauman.
That led to new allegations, this time from Dauman, that the
home-bound mogul is mentally incompetent. In a previous lawsuit
filed by a former Redstone girlfriend, Dauman testified that
Redstone was "engaged" and "alert."
There is no evidence that a deal for Viacom is in the works.
Still, investors have bid up shares of Viacom about 16 percent
since May 20 when Redstone removed Dauman from the seven-person
trust that will eventually control CBS and Viacom.
A Viacom spokesman and a spokesman for Sumner Redstone
declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Redstone's daughter,
Shari Redstone, declined to comment. Shari Redstone, who sits on
her father's trust, opposed Dauman's elevation to Viacom
executive chair earlier this year.
Dauman is fighting his ouster from the trust in court,
asserting that Redstone's diminished mental capacity left him
vulnerable to his daughter's improper influence. But many
investors expect he will leave Viacom.
"I don't see how he would stick around," said Ben Strubel, a
principal with Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based wealth manager
Strubel Investment Management, which owns non-voting shares of
Viacom.
The thinking among investors is that if Dauman leaves,
Viacom's fate would be in play.
One scenario would be Viacom merging back into CBS,
10 years after the companies split, Strubel said.
"I think Viacom recombined with CBS is the most natural
fit," he said.
CBS would have better bargaining power with distributors,
with the added heft, Strubel and other investors and analysts
said. And some hope that Viacom programming would improve under
Leslie Moonves, the CBS chief executive who has presided over a
successful era for the television network.
Other investors said they want Viacom put up for sale in an
open auction and believe suitors could include Discovery
Communications, AMC Entertainment Holdings and
companies that may be interested in getting into programming,
such as Apple Inc, Dish Network Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc.
The battle over control of Viacom is playing out at a time
when the growth of streaming video providers like Netflix and
Amazon is putting pressure on networks and cable companies to
offer smaller, lower-cost packages of channels.
The environment leaves Viacom, as a stand-alone company,
little time to pull off a turn-around and improve its ratings
and overall performance, said Christopher Marangi, a portfolio
manager for Rye, New York-based GAMCO Investors Inc, the second
largest owner of voting shares of Viacom after the Redstone
family.
"Time is of the essence," Marangi said in an interview. He
declined to comment on his preferences for Viacom's future.
GAMCO CEO Mario Gabelli said in an interview in May that he
gives Dauman six months to turn the company around. He declined
to say what would happen if there was no improvement in that
time.
Viacom owns MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and the
Paramount movie studio. Shares in the company have fallen nearly
50 percent in the past two years even with the most recent
uptick. Dauman has told investors he plans to pay down debt by
selling a minority stake in Paramount, a move that Redstone
opposed, according to his spokesman.
On Monday, National Amusements, the Redstone family business
that holds its Viacom stake, changed Viacom's bylaws to require
unanimous Viacom board support for any Paramount-related
transaction. A Viacom spokesman said the bylaw changes were
illegitimate.
BRINGING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
Late last month, Redstone suggested in a statement issued
through a spokesman that he was considering ousting Dauman and
Viacom's board, increasing speculation that he
is considering merging Viacom back into CBS.
Shari Redstone has expressed strong support for Moonves as
CEO and executive chair of CBS.
A combined CBS-Viacom could save more than $200 million in
costs, according to BTIG Analyst Richard Greenfield.
"If things are going to continue to move into smaller
bundles of channels, the fastest way to protect Viacom is for it
to merge," Greenfield told Reuters.
A CBS spokesman declined to comment. Moonves, seen as key to
the deal, has not said he wants to run the two companies.
Not all CBS shareholders are certain that such a deal makes
sense.
"We would have to assess it more from the side of CBS to
make sure they weren't investing in a bad deal," Michael
Cuggino, president and portfolio manager at San Francisco-based
Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, which owns voting shares of
CBS and Viacom, told Reuters.
Salvatore Muoio, principal with New York-based S. Muoio &
Co, a major owner of Viacom voting shares, said a bidding
process for Viacom would realize the most value.
Viacom could give companies such as AMC and Discovery
programming and scale to better negotiate for higher fees from
cable and satellite distributors, Muoio said.
Representatives for Verizon, Apple and Discovery declined to
comment. E-mails to AMC were not returned.
Absent a deal, Viacom may continue to face skeptical
investors, such as John Heinlein, Chief Executive of Horan
Capital Management, which sold out of Viacom in May over what
Heinlein called "too many issues confronting the company."
"I do believe a major shakeup of management is needed and an
ultimate sale could possibly help unlock some of the underlying
value," Heinlein said via e-mail.
