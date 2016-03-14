UPDATE 2-Toll Brothers' profit, revenue beat on higher home sales
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.
March 14 Viacom Inc investors re-elected the media company's directors and rejected a proposal to extend voting rights to all shareholders despite recommendations by the leading proxy advisory firm to withhold support for some directors and approve the proposal.
The shareholder vote come as no surprise given that 80 percent of Viacom's Class A voting shares are owned by longtime leader Sumner Redstone's holding company, National Amusements Inc.
A "substantial majority" of non-National Amusements shareholders voted for the directors and against the proposal to extend voting rights, the company said at its annual meeting in Miami. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.
May 23 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Britain's largest automaker, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in sales to a record 604,009 vehicles boosted by demand in China and North America.