BRIEF-Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
* Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
LONDON, April 12 ViaLogy PLC : * Chevron contracts ViaLogy for precision subsurface mapping in Delaware basin
* Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.