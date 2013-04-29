BRIEF-Precision System Science completes issue of new shares through private placement
* Says it completed issue of 2.3 million shares, and raised 858.6 million yen on May 31
LONDON, April 29 ViaLogy PLC : * Cgg and ViaLogy announce business and technical collaboration agreement
* Says it completed issue of 2.3 million shares, and raised 858.6 million yen on May 31
ZURICH, May 31 Novartis warned on Wednesday that price pressure on its generics drugs in the United States has intensified in the second quarter, cutting into its Sandoz division's sales growth in the world's largest healthcare market.