BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* Two-Year bonds with an issue volume of 33.2 million euros features 4.0 pct per annum coupon, and are denominated in 1,000 euros each
* Says mandatory convertible bond will be listed on Open Market of Munich Stock Exchange
* Subscription rights were excluded for existing shareholders
* Conversion price of 15.00 euros
* Conversion will generate a total of 2,215,000 new shares that are to be dividend-entitled from Jan. 1 of respective conversion year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.