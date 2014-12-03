Dec 3 VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Two-Year bonds with an issue volume of 33.2 million euros features 4.0 pct per annum coupon, and are denominated in 1,000 euros each

* Says mandatory convertible bond will be listed on Open Market of Munich Stock Exchange

* Subscription rights were excluded for existing shareholders

* Conversion price of 15.00 euros

* Conversion will generate a total of 2,215,000 new shares that are to be dividend-entitled from Jan. 1 of respective conversion year