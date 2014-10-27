UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
Oct 27 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S
* Says Nikolai Norup to take over as new CEO from Nov. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
* Sears Holdings details progress and further actions under strategic restructuring program