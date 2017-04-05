WEINHEIM, Germany, April 5 Germany's Freudenberg
may revive plans to float its automotive vibration control
technology unit Vibracoustic on the stock exchange, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We will make a decision on a flotation by the end of the
year," Mohsen Sohi told journalists at a news conference.
He added automotive supplier Freudenberg would remain an
anchor investor in Vibracoustic after a possible initial public
offering (IPO).
Privately held Freudenberg last year bought the 50 percent
in Vibracoustic it did not yet own from joint venture partner
Trelleborg in a deal valuing the unit at 1.8 billion
euros ($1.9 billion), including debt.
Freudenberg and Trelleborg had at one point started
preparations for an IPO of Vibracoustic but then put them on ice
due to market volatility.
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
