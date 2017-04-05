* Freudenberg would keep just over 50 pct of Vibracoustic
By Ilona Wissenbach
WEINHEIM, Germany, April 5 Germany's Freudenberg
may revive plans to float its automotive vibration control
technology unit Vibracoustic on the stock exchange, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We will make a decision on a flotation by the end of the
year," Mohsen Sohi told journalists at a news conference.
He added automotive supplier Freudenberg would remain an
anchor investor with just over 50 percent in Vibracoustic after
a possible initial public offering (IPO).
Privately-held Freudenberg last year bought the 50 percent
in Vibracoustic it did not yet own from joint venture partner
Trelleborg in a deal valuing the unit at 1.8 billion
euros ($1.9 billion), including debt.
Freudenberg and Trelleborg had at one point started
preparations for an IPO of Vibracoustic but then put them on ice
due to market volatility.
Bankers expect Freudenberg to retain Lazard as IPO
adviser and Deutsche Bank as global coordinator if it
goes ahead with a flotation.
CEO Sohi said on Wednesday the German firm could use
proceeds of the IPO for acquisitions.
The group could currently fund purchases worth 2-3 billion
euros, which would rise to 3-4 billion after a flotation of
Vibracoustic, he said.
He did not say in which sector Freudenberg could look to
expand. The group generates around half of its annual revenues
of 8.6 billion euros from automotive supplies, while the rest
comes from products ranging from filters for gas turbines to
industrial lubricants and Vileda-branded mops.
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor and Mark Potter)