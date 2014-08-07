UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 VIB Vermoegen AG : * Says H1 revenue grows 8.3% to EUR 34.3 million (h1/2013: EUR 31.7 million) * Says H1 EBIT growth of 13.7% to EUR 26.5 million; EBT growth of 22.4% to
EUR 16.4 million * Says H1 consolidated net income up 7.6% to EUR 14.6 million (h1/2013: EUR
13.6 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend