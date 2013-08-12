* Melanoma therapy Allovectin was Vical's most advanced
product
* Company to focus on infectious disease vaccines
* Shares fall 60 pct
Aug 12 Vical Inc said it would stop
development of its most advanced drug, cancer therapy
Allovectin, after a late-stage trial failed to show that the
treatment was significantly better than chemotherapy, sending
its share down 60 percent.
The 390-patient trial tested Allovectin for the treatment of
advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
"In the coming weeks, we will make the necessary changes to
focus resources on our infectious disease vaccine programs and
reduce expenses to conserve cash," Chief Executive Vijay Samant
said in a statement on Monday.
Vical said Allovectin had failed to significantly reduce the
size of tumors or increase the overall survival of patients, as
compared to chemotherapy.
"We believe the results are clear and conclusive, with no
margin for alternative interpretation," Samant said on a
conference call with analysts. "Allovectin simply did not
provide the expected benefits."
The study was designed with guidance from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and was conducted mainly in the United
States and Europe.
Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt said shareholders would
have been better served had the company analyzed the main and
secondary goals separately and ended the trial 12 to 18 months
ago, when data showing that the tumors did not shrink was first
available.
San Diego, California-based Vical has several independent
and collaborative programs for infectious disease vaccines.
The two independent vaccine programs - for herpes simplex
virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) - have not entered
clinical trials.
One of Vical's collaborations is with Japan's Astellas
Pharma for a vaccine intended to control CMV in
transplant recipients. Astellas company began a 500-patient
late-stage trial in June.
Cowen's Schmidt said the trial had an unorthodox design with
unnecessary developmental risk.
"We rate shares 'market perform', reflecting a lack of
confidence in Vical's pipeline candidates and a frustration with
the slow pace at which Vical's DNA-based gene delivery platform
has advanced," he said in a note.
Vical had cash and investments of $70 million as of June 30,
which it said would be adequate for its expected needs at least
through the end of 2014.
The stock, which had risen more than 23 percent in the year
to Friday's close, was down 60 percent at $1.43 in early trading
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)