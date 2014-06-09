June 9 Time Warner Inc is in talks to
buy a major stake in Vice Media, valuing the media company at
about $2.2 billion, Sky News reported, citing sources.
The talks were at an advanced stage but some final details
were yet to be agreed on, the broadcaster reported. (r.reuters.com/ryc99v)
In one of the potential structure under discussion, Time
Warner may combine its cable news network HLN with Vice in
return for roughly half the enlarged company, Sky reported.
Vice Media, the New York-based group whose edgy reportage
has proved a hit with young people, said it April that it plans
to sell more content to mainstream TV groups.
Time Warner declined to comment. Vice Media could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)