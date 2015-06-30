(Marco Vicenzino is director of Global Strategy Project, a
geopolitical risk and international business advisory firm. The
opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Marco Vicenzino
June 30 As the government of Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras closes banks and imposes capital controls, Greece
is closer than ever to the euro exit door. Tsipras' decision to
call for a referendum effectively ended negotiations with euro
zone and international creditors, at least for now.
In addition, a last-minute request for a one-month extension
of Greece's bailout program was unanimously rejected by euro
zone members. Should Christine Lagarde, head of the
International Monetary Fund, declare Greece officially in
default after June 30, Athens will join the ranks of delinquent
states, on par with Zimbabwe, Cuba and Somalia.
Greece will effectively be reduced to economic pariah status
in global markets, coupled with rogue-state status on the
international diplomatic stage.
According to Tsipras' Syriza party, the referendum's purpose
is an exercise in democracy. Euro zone leaders and international
creditors, Syriza claims, are conspiring to bring down Greece's
democratically elected government. So a referendum is needed to
restore democratic decision-making to the Greek people. It will
allow them - and not Brussels - to determine Greece's future.
This compelling narrative fuels Syriza's support base and
the 36 percent of eligible Greek voters who voted the party into
power. Tsipras will likely frame the referendum as a vote for
national dignity versus austerity. It essentially amounts,
however, to deciding whether Greece remains in Europe.
The underlying reason for the referendum is that Tsipras'
five-month game of high-risk brinksmanship with creditors has
backfired. At a time for responsible leadership and hard choices
are called for, Tsipras has abdicated responsibility by calling
a referendum, in effect outsourcing it to the Greek people in
extreme circumstances.
Tsipras is clearly placing Syriza's short-term interests -
political survival and party unity - above Greece's long-term
national interests. Signing a deal with Europe risked Syriza's
fragmentation and the collapse of the Tsipras government.
Syriza's hardline left faction clearly threatened to oppose any
deal imposing more austerity measures.
If the Tsipras government had been guided by national
interest, it would have embarked on serious negotiations with
creditors immediately after assuming power in late January. If
necessity required, a referendum would have been appropriate by
May 2015 - right before June's relevant creditor-payment
deadlines.
The Greek political opposition maintains that Syriza was
always planning Greece's euro-zone exit. Whether by intent or
ineptitude, Grexit is on track.
Tsipras' reckless disregard for the economic security of
Greece and Europe has taken both into an extreme danger zone. As
the government pursues this snap referendum, the risk of a
meltdown remains real. It will likely determine Greece's future
in Europe, and shape the European project itself.
In fact, Greece could even technically default and exit the
euro before the July 5 referendum.
Considerable ambiguity still surrounds the plebiscite. The
first question is whether the Tsipras government has the
finances and logistical means to conduct a referendum within a
week.
Second, Tsipras' referendum looks more like a surreal
exercise in democracy than the real thing. After all, Greece
failed to sign any binding agreement with its creditors. This
begs the question: What are Greeks voting for? The creditors'
final offer that was never accepted? A broad statement of
principle for or against austerity?
Third, if the referendum takes place and the Greek economy
is still standing, then what? A Tsipras anti-austerity victory
would amount to the final nail in Greece's euro-coffin. A
pro-Europe bloc victory would amount to a popular vote of no
confidence in the Tsipras government. Logically, it should
trigger new elections and the formation of a temporary
government to administer important affairs of state during the
interim period.
Tsipras may interpret it otherwise, however, and refuse to
leave power. His possible argument: The people have spoken and
it is his responsibility as prime minister to return to Brussels
and negotiate a final deal with European leaders.
In other words, the referendum is technically based on the
merits of austerity and not a parliamentary vote of confidence
in his government. Yet this means that the referendum could
potentially be followed by a constitutional crisis.
A referendum could also offer Tsipras the chance to leave
government in a face-saving manner. Even in defeat, he would be
hailed by supporters as the defender of democracy and protector
of common citizens. Devotees would glorify him as the patriot
who fought the good fight for national dignity, pride and
sovereignty. Furthermore, he would remain the leader of his
party, which would emerge intact.
Without a referendum, Syriza risked implosion. Accordingly,
in Tsipras' long-term strategic vision, a referendum defeat
would be a tactical setback. As the new opposition leader, he
would overhaul his party over time, gradually phase out old-line
Marxists who have proved a liability, and rebrand himself and
Syriza as mainstream center-left.
Should he be defeated on July 5, Tsipras will live to fight
another day. In the meantime, Greece struggles for its survival
and risks descending into the abyss. Potentially dragging the
other nations of Europe with it.
(Marco Vicenzino)