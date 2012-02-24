Feb 24 Floorcoverings maker Victoria plc
suspended its sale process as potential buyers expressed
concerns about an activist investor looking to replace the
board.
Victoria, which makes carpets and carpet tiles, said it
would suspend the sale process until after a general meeting
called by an investor group led by Alexander Anton.
In December, Anton, a member of the company's founding
family, had sought a general meeting to replace four directors
and gain majority control of the board.
In a statement on Friday, Victoria, which had put itself up
for sale in January, said it received conditional indicative
offers, some of which it would have recommended to shareholders.
"However, the board is of the opinion that the current
requisition process has not only deterred some parties from
making an indicative offer ... but may have also impacted upon
the terms of those indicative offers that were submitted."
The company said it had convened a general meeting for March
6 and advised shareholders to vote against the investor group.