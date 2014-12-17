BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Victoria Park AB :
* Acquires property portfolio in Gothenburg - underlying property value 925 million Swedish crowns ($121.43 million)
* Says seller is Stena Fastigheter
* Says will take possession of the properties in the last week of March 2015
* Deal is conditional upon financing through existing cash funds and new bank loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans Further company coverage: