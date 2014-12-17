Dec 17 Victoria Park AB :

* Acquires property portfolio in Gothenburg - underlying property value 925 million Swedish crowns ($121.43 million)

* Says seller is Stena Fastigheter

* Says will take possession of the properties in the last week of March 2015

* Deal is conditional upon financing through existing cash funds and new bank loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)