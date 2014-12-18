BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Victoria Park AB :
* Signs 20-year lease agreement with the City of Malmö(agreement runs from Aug. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2035)
* Annual rental value is 2 million Swedish crowns ($260,722) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6710 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR