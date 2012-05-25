* Barrick to pay Victoria Gold $24 mln for Mill Canyon
* Cortez one of Barrick's largest and lowest-cost mines
TORONTO May 25 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest gold miner, will pay $24 million to buy the Mill
Canyon property in Nevada from Victoria Gold Corp, a
move that allows Barrick to consolidate its land position around
its prolific Cortez mine.
Cortez is one of Barrick's largest and lowest-cost
operations. It produced about 1.4 million ounces of gold at cash
cost of $245 an ounce in 2011, and it hosts reserves of roughly
14.5 million ounces of gold.
The site is also home to one of Barrick's most promising new
discoveries, Goldrush. Barrick has already delineated a resource
of more than 7 million ounces at Goldrush and views it as one of
its most significant new finds in decades. It expects to boost
its estimate on the size of the asset substantially in coming
months.
The Mill Canyon property consists of claims that Victoria
Gold bought from Newmont Mining Corp in 2003.
In a statement on Friday, Victoria Gold said the sale of
Mill Canyon combined with the recent sales of some of its other
projects in Nevada will allow it to fund the development of its
flagship Eagle gold project in Canada's Yukon Territory.