* Says installed production facilities at Logbaba project in
Cameroon
* Sees Logbaba production 44mmscfd by 2014-end
Dec 20 Britain's Victoria Oil & Gas
(VOG) said it achieved its first commercial gas
production in Cameroon and expects output to rise more than five
times by the end of 2014.
VOG said it installed production facilities and a gas
pipeline network in Douala, Cameroon and made its first gas
delivery to customers on Dec. 17.
The company said the second stage of the pipeline network
was under construction and is expected to be completed by the
first quarter of 2012.
In June, Victoria Oil had said the first gas sale from its
flagship Logbaba project in Cameroon was on schedule for the
fourth quarter.
The company expects production from Logbaba to grow to 44
million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) by the end of 2014
from 8 mmscfd by the end of 2012.
The Logbaba gas project has gross proved and probable
reserves of 212 billion cubic feet of gas and 4.2 million
barrels of condensate, the company said.
VOG's shares, which have shed about a fifth of their value
over the past one year, closed at 3.95 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 101.5 million
pounds ($157.64 million).