ZURICH, April 7 Swiss army knife maker
Victorinox plans to unveil its version of a smartwatch by the
start of next year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker, announced
plans last month to put programmable chips in watches so wearers
can make payments with a swipe of the wrist, while Tag Heuer,
French luxury group LVMH's biggest watch maker, will
launch a smartwatch later this year to compete with the Apple
Watch.
"Our concept is something approaching a smartwatch,"
Victorinox Chief Executive Carl Elsener told Reuters by phone,
confirming comments reported in a Swiss newspaper.
Elsener, whose great-grandfather Karl founded Victorinox in
1884, told the Aargauer Zeitung the firm would present the new
watch at the end of the year or early 2016 at the latest.
"We're looking ... for the opportunity to expand the
functions of our watches. But at the same time the watch must
have a long lifespan compared to a mobile phone or a computer,"
Elsener was quoted as saying in an interview published on
Tuesday.
Elsener also said Victorinox had raised prices by up to 10
percent in the euro zone, responding to the Swiss franc's surge
in January when the central bank abruptly abandoned its efforts
to cap the currency.
