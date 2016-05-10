New Zealand gets Pirelli on board just in time for America's Cup
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
May 10 Victory New Materials :
* Says it to pay T$1/share dividend for 2015, T$114,893,203 in toal
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.