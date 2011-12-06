* FY pretax profit 94.2 mln stg vs 74.9 mln stg yr ago
Dec 6 British high-tech plastics firm
Victrex Plc posted a higher full-year pretax profit as
both its business units performed well, and said it expected
2012 earnings in line with market expectations.
Victrex, whose key PEEK polymer product is used in aircraft
components, car parts and surgical instruments, said sales
volume rose to 2,860 tonnes from 2,535 tonnes a year ago.
Sales from Invibio business, which caters to medical device
makers, rose 12 percent to 49.7 million pounds.
For the year ended Sept. 30, pretax profit rose to 94.2
million pounds from 74.9 million pounds last year.
Revenue rose 14 percent to 215.8 million pounds.
The company, which ended the period with 72.3 million pounds
in cash, raised final dividend by 32 percent to 24.5 pence per
share.
Victrex shares, which have risen about 6 percent since it
said in October that it expected full-year profit in line with
expectations, closed at 1,192 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.